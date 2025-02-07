Jerry Jones shocked Cowboys aren't in Super Bowl after paying Dak
Jerry Jones is the only person in the world who thinks doing less is going "all-in." He's also the only person who is shocked that the Dallas Cowboys aren't in the Super Bowl this season.
Jones, who is never lacking in self-confidence, spoke with Dianna Russini and praised himself once again for the major risks he takes as the team's general manager. That led him to Dak Prescott, who Jones signed to a four-year $240 million extension in 2024.
He claims he wouldn't have signed Dak to this deal if he wasn't willing to risk the future. He followed that up by expressing his shock that Dallas isn't in the Super Bowl this season.
Well, that makes one person who is shocked.
Jones boldly claimed the team was "all-in" this offseason, then did nothing to strengthen the roster. In fact, he made things more difficult by dragging out the extension for Prescott and wideout CeeDee Lamb.
Not only did this lead to larger contracts for each player but Lamb held out of camp, which resulted in a slow start to the season.
The boastful owner was bashed for his lack of moves and then somehow tried to spin his "all-in" phrase to mean they were going to keep the guys they had — which they also didn't do. Dallas let Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler, and Stephon Gilmore all leave in free agency. To replace them, he signed Eric Kendricks and Ezekiel Elliott.
Jones put the blame for their departure, and his lack of spending, on Prescott and Lamb, saying they were limited by their salaries.
To make matters worse, he lashed out at anyone who questioned him and told Russini he wouldn't answer to "some journalist" when it comes to his decisions.
Absolutely no one other than Jones saw this going well, which is why he alone is shocked.
So to recap. Jones allowed his best receiver to stay away for months, let multiple starters walk, and signed a washed Zeke. He also refuted any criticism and continued to tout his own greatness. At this rate, he should be ready to be shocked again following the 2025 season.
