Jimmy Johnson says Cowboys will give fans 'false hope' in playoff run
On the heels of two wins in a row, the Dallas Cowboys are starting to think about the playoffs once again. Admittadly, they have a lot of ground to cover at 5-7 but Micah Parsons said this team can get hot and go on a run.
He's not the only one who believes they can rip off enough wins to get into contention either. Legendary head coach Jimmy Johnson, who led the Cowboys to two Super Bowls in the 1990s (and built the team that on a third) predicted a win on Thanksgiving for the Cowboys.
He added that after this win, which would be their second in a row, they would get a couple more wins and get on a run. That would have been great had he stopped there, but Johnson added that they would be giving "a little bit of false hope" in the process.
“I’m just saying they’re gonna get on a run," Johnson said on Thursday's pre-game show via Richie Whitt of Athlon Sports. "They’re gonna win today (against the New York Giants), they’re gonna win next week, they’re gonna win the week after that, they’re gonna get on a run and they’re gonna have a little bit of false hope.”
Unfortunately, Johnson is likely correct in his assesment.
As Parsons stated, the Cowboys can get hot when they play their style of football. They're also seeing players such as Rico Dowdle and KaVontae Turpin break out.
The problem is that they put themselves in a massive hole. Before their two-game winning streak, they were 3-7. To make a legitimate run, they're going to have to win nearly every game — and still get help.
It's always fun watching a team turn it around and the Cowboys are doing that. But as Johnson says, looking beyond the regular season could lead to false hope.
