Joe Milton subtly shades former team while praising Dak Prescott, Cowboys culture
After watching Cooper Rush leave in NFL free agency, the Dallas Cowboys made a surprising move to bring in former New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III as Dak Prescott's new backup.
A sixth-round pick out of the University of Tennessee, Milton comes to Dallas with limited experience but plenty of potential. He has a rocket for an arm and has shown off his impressive athleticism as well.
What Milton needs, however, is refinement. He hopes to find that in Dallas and has had some impressive moments during training camp.
MORE: Dak Prescott goes full rodeo cowboy as chaotic fun breaks out at camp
When asked about his first few practices with the team, Milton praised Prescott's leadership, saying he's "surprised" by how willing the veteran quarterback is to help him out. While praising Prescott, and the Cowboys, Milton also might have thrown some shade at New England, saying "it's different" than where he was.
New England just didn't seem to be the right fit for Milton, who was criticized when leaving by Greg Bedard of The Boston Sports Journal. Bedard said Milton was "not a good dude," but didn't offer up any reason for the claim.
MORE: Cowboys offense installing 2 new gadget formations, Schottenheimer says
In Dallas, Milton seems to be getting along just fine. He's also set to display his talents during the preseason since Prescott typically doesn't play much in exhibition games. That should lead to plenty of excitement for fans who want to see Milton unleashed.
