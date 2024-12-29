KaVontae Turpin gets major promotion with CeeDee Lamb absence
The Dallas Cowboys announced star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb would miss the remainder of the NFL season due to a nagging shoulder injury.
Lamb was placed on injured reserve this week, while three players were elevated from the practice squad in a string of moves.
The Cowboys will have to replace a large part of their offensive attack in Lamb's absense, but they already have a plan involving one of the most explosive players in the league.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles inactives for NFL Week 17
According to the 105.3 The Fan pre-game show, the Cowboys plan to use standout return specialist KaVontae Turpin as the No. 2 wide receiver. Turpin currently leads Pro Bowl voting as a returner but has increasingly been getting more work on offense as the season has gone on.
Now, he will have the opportunity to show the Cowboys what he can do with an increased role.
This season, Turpin has 826 kickoff return yards and one touchdown on 24 attempts, to go with 15 punt return attempts for 186 yards and another score. Turpin has added 27 catches for 351 yards and two touchdowns on offense.
Dallas will use veteran Brandin Cooks as the No. 1 wide receiver, while Jalen Tolbert will remain as the team's third wideout.
Dallas vs. Philadelphia will now take place at 1:00 p,m. ET on FOX. The game will be called by Joe Davis and Greg Olsen, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sideline.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Eagles: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 17
Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'
Latest news on Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy contract extension talks
Former Dallas Cowboys superstar named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Megan McElaney gets special honor
How Cowboys should approach issues with offensive line in 2025
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc