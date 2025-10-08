Kavontae Turpin shares unfortunate injury update ahead of NFL Week 6 vs Panthers
The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field on Wednesday afternoon ahead of an NFL Week 6 showdown against the Carolina Panthers.
Throughout the first quarter of the season, injuries have been piling up for the Cowboys, and that was clear again during the practice session that was open to the media.
Among the players who was held out of action was All-Pro playmaker KaVontae Turpin.
Turpin has been dealing with a foot injury that kept him out of action during Week 5, and he provided a status update for this weekend's game. Turpin's update was a mix of good and bad.
According to Calvin Wakins of the Dallas Morning News, Turpin has shed his walking boot this week.
Unfortunately, he will miss a second straight week as he continues to work back to 100 percent.
With the breakout game for second-year receiver Ryan Flournoy in Week 5, the Cowboys can afford to take things slow for Turpin. He brings value in multiple areas of the game, so it's important to make sure he is not rushed back.
This season, Turpin has hauled in 11 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown, while rushing six times for 23 yards. In the return game, Turpin has returned three punts for 30 yards and 16 kickoffs for 405 yards.
