Ryan Flournoy glad to put world on notice after dominating Week 5 performance
The Dallas Cowboys are still feeling it from their Week 5 win over the New York Jets. Without question, it was the best performance the team has had this season.
Whether it was offense, defense, or even special teams, the Cowboys dominated the Jets in every aspect.
Many wondered how the offense would look with the injury to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. But it appears the team has found another great weapon to add to the best offense in the league.
MORE: Jerry Jones has deadline to appeal fine by NFL for one-finger gesture in Week 5
Second-year wide receiver Ryan Flournoy got his opportunity to make an impact on the field and didn't let it go to waste.
Flournoy led the team in receiving yards with 114 yards on six receptions. It was a memorable moment, and one Flournoy is glad he got the chance to have.
"Glad I get the opportunity to showcase my talent and just put the world on notice and just who Ryan Flournoy is," the Cowboys wide receiver told DLLS Cowboys.
The pressure was going to be on this offense no matter who was on the field this season. Quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to play up to being the highest-paid player in the league.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys add second-year safety back to practice squad
At this moment, no offense has looked better, and Flournoy is a reason for that.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 winners & 2 losers from Dallas Cowboys blowout win vs Jets Week 5
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' dominant win over Jets in Week 5
Cowboys’ unheralded duo just did what many team legends never could
Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
Cowboys find diamond in the rough after James Houston's Week 5 performance
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie