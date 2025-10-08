3 Cowboys starters absent from Wednesday practice, including KaVontae Turpin
The Dallas Cowboys are ramping up preparations for the Week 6 showdown on the road with the Carolina Panthers as the second quarter of the NFL season kicks off.
Unfortunately for the Cowboys, injuries are still plaguing the team, with three starters being held out of action.
While the team did receive some positive news along the offensive line, two defensive starters -- linebacker Jack Sanborn and safety Donovan Wilson -- missed practice along with All-Pro playmaker KaVontae Turpin.
Dallas will continue to monitor their injuries as the week goes on with the hope of getting the players back onto the field.
If there is any good news for Cowboys, it's that younger players have had the opportunity to get valuable playing time and experience.
Rookie linebacker Shemar James has burst onto the scene for Dallas, while second-year wide receiver Ryan Flournoy is coming off a breakout game last weekend.
We will learn more about Turpin, Wilson, and Sanborn's status in the coming days, but it's more important to make sure the players are 100 percent before returning, which is made easier by the recent breakout performances.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Panthers on Sunday, October 12, is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
