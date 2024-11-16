Cowboy Roundup: Week 11 Madden sim; Micah Parsons booed at Paul Tyson-fight?
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It was a long night at AT&T Stadium on Friday, but it wasn't because of a Cowboys disappointment, it was because Jake Paul and Mike Tyson took over Big D.
Jerry's World hosted the event and all of the stars were out, while the curtains were finally closed.
You know, it's important to cut out sunglare for an event taking place at night, right?
Anyway, we can go the next 48 hours or so stress-free since the 'Boys don't take on the Houston Texans until Monday Night Football.
So, for now, let's check out some of the headlines making waves around the web.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders kickoff Paul-Tyson with 'Thunderstruck' performance
Madden 25 Week 11 simulation
The weekly Blogging the Boys Madden simulation is out with the EA Sports franchise sharing its prediction for the Cowboys' primetime showdown with the Houston Texans and it came with a pleasant surprise.
Micah Parsons boo'd Paul-Tyson fight
Cowboys star Micah Parsons attended the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson spectacle and was shown on the jumbotron, seemingly boo'd by the crowd at AT&T Stadium, while Shaq and Gronk received huge applauses.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Cowboys vs Texans, Week 11 injury report: 3 key players return to practice... Dallas Cowboys nearly landed Pro Bowl running back in 2023 NFL Draft... Cowboys legend pitches Deion Sanders as new HC to Jerry Jones during Paul-Tyson... DaRon Bland injury update: All-Pro CB's status provided by Stephen Jones... Cowboys set to welcome a familiar face on MNF vs. Texans... DeMarvion Overshown claims Cowboys, not Texans, run the state... Rico Dowdle reacts to finally being named Dallas Cowboys' lead RB... Could Jerry Jones target Jason Witten as Cowboys HC candidate?