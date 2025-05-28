Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Don't sleep on Marshawn Kneeland, More secondary help coming?

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Wednesday, May 28.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland reacts after sacking New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland reacts after sacking New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've already made it to the midway point of the final week of the month, but there is even better news. Dallas is back on the field.

The Cowboys resume OTAs for the next few days as players continue to get familiar with each other and build off the newfound energy and excitement of the Brian Schottenheimer era.

MORE: Cowboys writer impressed with Brian Schottenheimer's 'pace, passion' at OTAs

That has been the theme through the first sessions of the organized team activities, so hopefully that will keep going strong as the practices continue ahead of the start of mandator

While we wait to see what the new day brings, let's take a look around the internet at some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.

Don't sleep on Marshawn Kneeland

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Cowboys Wire takes a look at how 2024 second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland coming into his own in Year 2 would be a great benefit for the Cowboys' defensive line.

More secondary help coming?

Dallas Cowboys cornerbacks DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs during the game against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys cornerbacks DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs during the game against the Washington Commanders. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cowboys could still benefit from adding help in the secondary, so the folks at DallasCowboys.com take a look at whether more help is on the way.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Ranking every Cowboys head coach's record in first season: Worst to first... Brian Schottenheimer taking extra measures to strengthen bonds off the field... George Pickens predicted to make historic impact on Cowboys offense... Cowboys given little chance to win major 2025 NFL revenge game... Jalen Tolbert explains how he learned about Cowboys' Pickens trade... Cowboys-Chiefs Thanksgiving games continues to get NFL record buzz... Dallas Cowboys rookie seeks to be 'toughest dude on the field'... Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert reveals longtime connection to George Pickens... 3 new Dallas Cowboys form healthy running back competition... Cowboys 'most exciting' UDFA signing brings 'significant' college production... Cowboys' 2x All-Pro, 2023 NFL points leader, on verge of league history.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News