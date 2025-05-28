Cowboy Roundup: Don't sleep on Marshawn Kneeland, More secondary help coming?
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've already made it to the midway point of the final week of the month, but there is even better news. Dallas is back on the field.
The Cowboys resume OTAs for the next few days as players continue to get familiar with each other and build off the newfound energy and excitement of the Brian Schottenheimer era.
MORE: Cowboys writer impressed with Brian Schottenheimer's 'pace, passion' at OTAs
That has been the theme through the first sessions of the organized team activities, so hopefully that will keep going strong as the practices continue ahead of the start of mandator
While we wait to see what the new day brings, let's take a look around the internet at some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
Don't sleep on Marshawn Kneeland
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at how 2024 second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland coming into his own in Year 2 would be a great benefit for the Cowboys' defensive line.
More secondary help coming?
The Cowboys could still benefit from adding help in the secondary, so the folks at DallasCowboys.com take a look at whether more help is on the way.
Cowboys Quick Hits
