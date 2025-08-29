Micah Parsons alerted Cowboys teammates of trade in goodbye text
Dallas Cowboys fans everywhere were shocked to learn that the team actually traded superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons on Thursday afternoon. To make things worse, Parsons was traded to the pesky Green Bay Packers.
It wasn't the way that people had hoped the contract saga would end, but that's the way business can go sometimes.
While the NFL world learned of the news on social media, Parsons' teammates also learned through their phones, according to Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.
Kneeland spoke to the media on Friday and revealed Parsons sent a text to the defensive line group chat to let them know the news. "Sorry it had to happen like this," Kneeland said the heartfelt text message began.
Just brutal.
That doesn't mean Parsons didn't reach out to people individually, but he made sure that his teammates knew before the news went public. That's better than being blindsided like some players were when another Dallas trade debacle -- Luka Doncic to the Lakers -- went through.
Hopefully the Cowboys can move forward with Parsons now in Green Bay and keep their focus on the primetime showdown against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to kick off the season.
Everyone keep your fingers crossed that Week One is not a complete embarrassment.
