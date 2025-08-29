Kenny Clark aims for immediate impact with Cowboys after Micah Parsons trade
The news that the Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers is never going to settle in the minds of the fanbase.
Parsons was well on his way to having a potential hall of fame career in Dallas. Now, fans will watch him do that in another uniform.
It's never easy to lose a fan favorite, especially right before the start of the regular season. However, the team and its fanbase need to realize that not all is lost.
MORE: New Dallas Cowboys DT Kenny Clark cheeses it up after Micah Parsons trade
The Cowboys didn't trade Parsons for a washing machine. The team actually got some talent out of the deal with defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
Clark made his Dallas arrival on Friday, and his first comments about what he brings to the team should have every fan lining up to buy his new jersey.
"I'm here to ball. I'm here to be my best self. I feel like when I'm my best self, there's nobody messing with me. That's what I bring to the table, I'm here to play my ass off," Clark told Tommy Yarrish of the official Dallas Cowboys website.
MORE: New Cowboys DT Kenny Clark is exactly what team needs for run-stopping woes & numbers prove it
The Cowboys really got a star run-stopper, who will do all the ugly work that goes unnoticed during games. But he's the exact player this franchise has been looking for.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Winners & losers of Micah Parsons trade from Dallas Cowboys to Packers
4 reasons Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade could be a good thing
Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space after Micah Parsons trade to Packers
Micah Parsons trade: Cowboys' full compensation revealed, including player
Kenny Clark: Get to know Dallas Cowboys new DT in Micah Parsons trade
Jerry Jones shades Micah Parsons in first comments after Dallas Cowboys-Packers trade