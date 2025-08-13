Micah Parsons answers final contract question before leaving Oxnard
The Dallas Cowboys finished up the Oxnard, California, portion of their training camp schedule on Wednesday.
The team is expected to travel back to Dallas on Thursday to prepare for their second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, which takes place at AT&T Stadium.
Sure, a preseason game should be the talk of any franchise, but that's never the case if you've followed the Cowboys at any point in your life.
The franchise has once again found itself in another contract dispute with one of its stars. This time, it is star linebacker Micah Parsons who is frustrated over the Dallas front office.
It has been an interesting saga to follow this summer. Just a few weeks ago, Parsons requested a trade, but today, the Cowboys star was seen at the final practice in California, and in the same area as owner Jerry Jones.
When practice concluded, the media in attendance attempted to get a comment from Parsons, but the Cowboys star said, "My mouth is closed."
Jones has admitted to wanting drama to surround his franchise and has helped bring just that this offseason.
To me, Parsons' appearance at practice means the trade request has been rescinded. Another chapter in a Cowboys saga. Jerry's favorite pastime.
