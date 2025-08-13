Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons answers final contract question before leaving Oxnard

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons isn't interested in talking about any potential contract discussions before the team leaves Oxnard, California.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys defenders Donovan Wilson, Micah Parsons, and Malik Hooker watch from the sidelines at training camp
Dallas Cowboys defenders Donovan Wilson, Micah Parsons, and Malik Hooker watch from the sidelines at training camp / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys finished up the Oxnard, California, portion of their training camp schedule on Wednesday.

The team is expected to travel back to Dallas on Thursday to prepare for their second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, which takes place at AT&T Stadium.

Sure, a preseason game should be the talk of any franchise, but that's never the case if you've followed the Cowboys at any point in your life.

The franchise has once again found itself in another contract dispute with one of its stars. This time, it is star linebacker Micah Parsons who is frustrated over the Dallas front office.

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater interviews Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs.
NFL Network reporter Jane Slater interviews Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It has been an interesting saga to follow this summer. Just a few weeks ago, Parsons requested a trade, but today, the Cowboys star was seen at the final practice in California, and in the same area as owner Jerry Jones.

When practice concluded, the media in attendance attempted to get a comment from Parsons, but the Cowboys star said, "My mouth is closed."

Jones has admitted to wanting drama to surround his franchise and has helped bring just that this offseason.

To me, Parsons' appearance at practice means the trade request has been rescinded. Another chapter in a Cowboys saga. Jerry's favorite pastime.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

