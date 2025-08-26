Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons trade rumors continue, but Cowboys fans must remember this quote

Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons continues to be the subject of trade rumors and speculation around the NFL, but everyone needs to remember an important Jerry Jones quote.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
As Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons continues to be engaged in his ongoing contract dispute ahead of the 2025-26 NFL season, the internet is out in full force and tossing his name around in trade speculation and rumors that have zero substance.

Parsons did request a trade from the team, and there are legitimate reports that teams have inquired, but the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones have held firm in their stance that there are no plans to move the All-Pro pass rusher.

Jones has doubled down on his stance that Parsons will be with the team for at least three years -- the final year of his contract and back-to-back franchise tags in the future offseasons -- but the rumors persist.

While Cowboys fans may feel a bit uneasy, it's important to remember a standout quote from Jones that was made during his sitdown interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Any talk of trading is BS," Jones said.

There are a lot of things you can say about Jerry Jones, but he knows how to play the game. He also knows the Cowboys hold all of the leverage while generating headlines throughout the entire saga. For Jerry, it's a win-win.

Several of Parsons' teammates and close friends on the team have come forward to say they believe he will play in Week One against the Philadelphia Eagles. Even head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he expects Parsons to be with the team.

There is no indication that he will be playing elsewhere. So, while the trade rumors are fun to pass the time while we wait for the regular season to begin, there is no reason for Cowboys Nation to hit the panic button... yet.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with Micah Parsons before the NFC Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with Micah Parsons before the NFC Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Josh Sanchez
