Micah Parsons trade rumors continue, but Cowboys fans must remember this quote
As Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons continues to be engaged in his ongoing contract dispute ahead of the 2025-26 NFL season, the internet is out in full force and tossing his name around in trade speculation and rumors that have zero substance.
Parsons did request a trade from the team, and there are legitimate reports that teams have inquired, but the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones have held firm in their stance that there are no plans to move the All-Pro pass rusher.
Jones has doubled down on his stance that Parsons will be with the team for at least three years -- the final year of his contract and back-to-back franchise tags in the future offseasons -- but the rumors persist.
MORE: Video of Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons' mom viral meeting shows what was said to laughs
While Cowboys fans may feel a bit uneasy, it's important to remember a standout quote from Jones that was made during his sitdown interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.
"Any talk of trading is BS," Jones said.
There are a lot of things you can say about Jerry Jones, but he knows how to play the game. He also knows the Cowboys hold all of the leverage while generating headlines throughout the entire saga. For Jerry, it's a win-win.
MORE: Ex-NFL exec blames Micah Parsons for dragging out Cowboys contract drama
Several of Parsons' teammates and close friends on the team have come forward to say they believe he will play in Week One against the Philadelphia Eagles. Even head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he expects Parsons to be with the team.
There is no indication that he will be playing elsewhere. So, while the trade rumors are fun to pass the time while we wait for the regular season to begin, there is no reason for Cowboys Nation to hit the panic button... yet.
