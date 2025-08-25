Cowboys, Micah Parsons distraction expected to 'hang over' team all year
The Dallas Cowboys are 10 days away from the 2025 NFL regular season opener against the division rival, Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, but all of the attention remains on Micah Parsons and his ongoing contract saga.
The Parsons drama is becoming a major distraction for the team, with storylines surrounding the team focusing more on the superstar lying on a trainer's table during a preseason game instead of how well the team is prepared under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, or on things that matter on the field.
ESPN's Adam Schefter appeared on Get Up Monday morning to discuss the latest on Parsons and the 'Boys, and it looks like Cowboys fans better buckle up for a season-long circus.
Schefter noted the uncertainty about Parsons' Week One availability, while sharing his belief that the current distractions aren't going away.
"Even if he were out there a week from Thursday night, which there are certainly no assurances or indications he will be right now, he's going to be limited at best," Schefter said, as transcribed by RJ Ochoa. "Micah Parsons could not go in and play a full football game next Thursday night. And, again, the Dallas Cowboys say an MRI on his back came back clean.
"He says there's still back tightness. A hard thing to argue with. And I have a feeling that these types of issues may hang over this team and this situation this season."
That's not the kind of update you want to hear, less than two weeks until the first game of the season, but this is Jerry Jones' team, and it's a non-stop soap opera.
Because it is Jerry, there is a slim chance a Parsons deal is done before Week One, but don't be surprised if the drama spills into September.
