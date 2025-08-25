Trevon Diggs returns to Cowboys practice as Week 1 of season looms
It's a tough start to the week for every team in the NFL, including the Dallas Cowboys. Roster cuts are officially underway, and the Cowboys have already dropped a first wave of cuts.
While it's hard not to separate what is happening with the cuts, there's still a lot of positives happening around the franchise.
On Sunday, it was announced that cornerback Trevon Diggs would be removed from the PUP list to start the regular season.
MORE: James Houston not making Cowboys final cut would be roster malpractice
At Monday's practice, fans got their first glimpse of Diggs on the practice field since last season.
A knee injury would steal six games from Diggs last season and delay his start to the 2025 campaign. But the two-time Pro Bowler is back and is ready to make a statement in what will be a major year in his career.
In 11 games last season, Diggs had two interceptions, and according to Pro Football Focus, he was on pace for a very disappointing year when it comes to his coverage grade, which was posted at 60.3.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys potential answer to CB concerns just became available
Diggs brings a $12 million cap hit this season for the Cowboys, and next season's cap hit is over $18 million. The pressure is on for the cornerback to get back to the level he once was. No one understands that more than Diggs.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53 men
Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale
Cowboys again embarrassed by NFC East rival with competent, aggressive GM
3 players who could be surprise cuts as Cowboys decide on 53-man roster
Cowboys fans fearful beloved rookie RB won't make 53-man roster
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie