Trevon Diggs returns to Cowboys practice as Week 1 of season looms

Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs makes his triumphant return to the practice field just in time, as the team prepares for the regular season.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
It's a tough start to the week for every team in the NFL, including the Dallas Cowboys. Roster cuts are officially underway, and the Cowboys have already dropped a first wave of cuts.

While it's hard not to separate what is happening with the cuts, there's still a lot of positives happening around the franchise.

On Sunday, it was announced that cornerback Trevon Diggs would be removed from the PUP list to start the regular season.

At Monday's practice, fans got their first glimpse of Diggs on the practice field since last season.

A knee injury would steal six games from Diggs last season and delay his start to the 2025 campaign. But the two-time Pro Bowler is back and is ready to make a statement in what will be a major year in his career.

In 11 games last season, Diggs had two interceptions, and according to Pro Football Focus, he was on pace for a very disappointing year when it comes to his coverage grade, which was posted at 60.3.

Diggs brings a $12 million cap hit this season for the Cowboys, and next season's cap hit is over $18 million. The pressure is on for the cornerback to get back to the level he once was. No one understands that more than Diggs.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and defensive end Micah Parsons.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and defensive end Micah Parsons. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

