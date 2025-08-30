Micah Parsons makes Packers history one day after Cowboys trade
It's been just one day since the Dallas Cowboys bid farewell to Micah Parsons after a blockbuster trade that shipped him off to the NFC North. On Friday, Parsons was officially introduced by the Green Bay Packers as the next chapter of his career begins.
The wounds are still fresh for Cowboys Nation and Parsons spent some of his introductory press conference reflecting on his time in Big D.
Parsons had special shoutouts for his best friend on the Cowboys, Trevon Diggs, and running mate DeMarvion Overshown, who was one of the team's breakout stars during the 2024 season.
But while Parsons reflected on Dallas, he also looked ahead with Green Bay and announced his new jersey number. Parsons will be ditching the No. 11 jersey he wore at Penn State and in Dallas for the No. 1 with the Packers.
As it turns out, picking the No. 1 is a historic moment in Green Bay.
Parsons had to choose a new number because No. 11 was occupied by wide receiver Jayden Reed. By choosing the new number, he becomes the first Packers player to wear the No. 1 since the legendary Curly Lambeau.
Lambeau, the namesake of Lambeau Field, wore the number in 1925 and 1926 and was previously the only player in franchise history to don the number.
The Packers will be hoping that Parsons can have the same kind of historic impact on the franchise, while the Cowboys will be wondering what life after the generational talent has in store.
