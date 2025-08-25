Cowboys Country

Video of Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons' mom viral meeting shows what was said to laughs

Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons' mother Sherese shared a viral pre-game meeting last weekend at the Dallas Cowboys' preseason finale, and a new video shows what words were said between the two.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with Micah Parsons before the NFC Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with Micah Parsons before the NFC Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The internet was buzzing ahead of the Dallas Cowboys' final game of the 2025 NFL preseason against the Atlanta Falcons when the one and only Jerry Jones and Sherese Parsons, the mother of disgruntled pass rusher Micah Parsons, came face-to-face in the AT&T Stadium concourse.

Jones and Momma Parsons posted for a photo that went viral, and now a new video shares a highlight from their brief interaction.

Parsons' mom, who was rocking a No. 11 jersey, came up from behind Jones and got his attention before sharing a hug.

LOOK: Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons' mother have viral pre-game moment before Cowboys-Falcons

That's when Jerry looked down to her jersey and joked, Now, Micah, why aren't you out on that field playing? You act like you want some money or something." The light-hearted jab at the situation had Parsons and everyone around burst into laughter.

It's great to see some humor in the situation which has looked ugly at times with the public back-and-forth through the media.

MORE: NFL insider shares same sentiment Cowboys fans have over Micah Parsons drama

Parsons has requested a trade, but Jerry has no intention of moving the superstar defender, so hopefully the two sides will be able to work things out sooner rather than later.

It's better for both sides to have Parsons on the field. It will be even better for Parsons if he gets to ink a record-setting deal in the process.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53 men

Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale

Cowboys again embarrassed by NFC East rival with competent, aggressive GM

3 players who could be surprise cuts as Cowboys decide on 53-man roster

Cowboys fans fearful beloved rookie RB won't make 53-man roster

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News