Video of Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons' mom viral meeting shows what was said to laughs
The internet was buzzing ahead of the Dallas Cowboys' final game of the 2025 NFL preseason against the Atlanta Falcons when the one and only Jerry Jones and Sherese Parsons, the mother of disgruntled pass rusher Micah Parsons, came face-to-face in the AT&T Stadium concourse.
Jones and Momma Parsons posted for a photo that went viral, and now a new video shares a highlight from their brief interaction.
Parsons' mom, who was rocking a No. 11 jersey, came up from behind Jones and got his attention before sharing a hug.
That's when Jerry looked down to her jersey and joked, Now, Micah, why aren't you out on that field playing? You act like you want some money or something." The light-hearted jab at the situation had Parsons and everyone around burst into laughter.
It's great to see some humor in the situation which has looked ugly at times with the public back-and-forth through the media.
Parsons has requested a trade, but Jerry has no intention of moving the superstar defender, so hopefully the two sides will be able to work things out sooner rather than later.
It's better for both sides to have Parsons on the field. It will be even better for Parsons if he gets to ink a record-setting deal in the process.
