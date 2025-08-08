Micah Parsons returns to practice with news that will make Cowboys fans happy
Micah Parsons nearly sent Dallas Cowboys fans into a spiral on Thursday afternoon when he was absent from the team's open practice session in Oxnard.
Parsons did return to the field for the evening walkthrough, and now there is more positive news for Cowboys Nation.
On Friday morning, Parsons was back at it and with his teammates when they held another walkthrough.
Not only was Parsons present, he was with the first-team offense, according to Joe Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.
The news comes after Parsons and Jerry Jones reportedly had a lengthy private meeting on Thursday night.
Per the report, Parsons and Jones met for around four hours, though agent David Mulugheta was not "physically present" for the ordeal.
While it gives no indication on whether the two sides are closer to a contract resolution after things turned sideways thanks to some public beef, it's positive that communication seems to be open again.
Let's just hope that the two sides can reach an agreement to keep Parsons in Dallas for the long haul before the regular season opener on Thursday, September 4, against the Philadelphia Eagles.
But, Jerry better act fast, because the clock is ticking.
