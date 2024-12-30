Micah Parsons reveals what Cowboys need to be successful in 2025
The Dallas Cowboys will not be finishing the 2024 season the way anyone envisioned. The team will finish with a losing record for the first time since 2020 and will be at home watching the hated Philadelphia Eagles attempt to win their second Super Bowl in the last decade.
Many things went wrong for the Cowboys this season, including major injuries to key players. One of those players was linebacker Micah Parsons.
Parsons missed some action this year but returned to playing at a level that everyone is accustomed to watching him play.
MORE: Cowboys, Eagles game ends with brawl, 3 players ejected as security guard runs away
However, the former All-Pro knows the team wasn't good enough this season, and he has one focus heading into 2025.
When asked about how the Cowboys can return to the top of the NFC, here's what Parsons had to say:
"One, we're gonna have to get healthy. I mean, we got 3 or 4 starters who aren't coming back until mid next season. We got to plan for that. We got to get healthy. We got to keep coming together."
Parsons' comments are not an excuse but, rather, a reality; this team has dealt with significant injuries all season, and in the end, it cost them. Health is something that is absolutely necessary for this team to be competitve next season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Eagles: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 17
Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'
Latest news on Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy contract extension talks
Former Dallas Cowboys superstar named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Megan McElaney gets special honor
How Cowboys should approach issues with offensive line in 2025
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc