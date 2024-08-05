Mike McCarthy hot seat is 'on fire' entering Cowboys preseason
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is entering the 2024-25 NFL season in the final year of his contract, and it is a make-or-break season.
McCarthy, who has been described as a lame duck head coach, is undoubtedly on the hot seat.
Jerry Jones is getting fed up with the team's lack of postseason success, and if McCarthy is unable to put together a deep this season, he is expected to be on the outs. But will he even make it to the end of the season?
MORE: Mike McCarthy makes brutally honest admission about 2024 season
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon took a look at some of the NFL coaches on the hot season this season, and it's not looking good for McCarthy.
Gagnon described the Cowboys head coach's hot seat as "on fire."
"Dallas may be prepared to completely blow things up if this staff and core don't finally deliver when it matters," Gagnon wrote. "That being the case, it's probably safe to assume that if the Cowboys clearly fall out of contention at any point during the 2024 season, management/ownership will strongly consider moving on from McCarthy.
"At the very least, without a run toward the Super Bowl, a 60-year-old coach who has just one playoff win since he was in Green Bay in 2016 will not be a member of the Cowboys organization come 2025.
McCarthy has led the Cowboys to three straight 12-win seasons and hired agent Don Yee during the offseason to represent him in negotiations.
If the team struggles early, the Cowboys could decide to make a midseason coaching change.
To make matters worse for McCarthy and the Cowboys' young players, the team faces a tough run immediately out of the gate. The team faces seven 2023 playoff teams over the first ten games of the season.
So, buckle up, because 2024 is shaping up to be an interesting ride.
