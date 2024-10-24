Cowboys Roundup: Mike McCarthy set up for failure; Mazi Smith bust?
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The weekend is rapidly approaching, practice is in full swing, and we're about to learn a lot about what the team is made of when they return to the field against the San Francisco 49ers in primetime.
There are still questions surrounding the health and availability of star defenders Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland, but the team is pushing forward and ready to bounce back.
While we wait to see if any progress has been made for Thursday's practice, let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds.
Was Mike McCarthy set up for failure?
The Cowboys front office's failure to add talent in free agency and their seeming lack of interest in improving at the trade deadline is doing Mike McCarthy a disservice. Was he set up for failure? Blogging the Boys takes a look.
Mazi Smith struggles continue
Is it finally time to admit the Cowboys made a mistake in the first round when they selected Mazi Smith out of Michigan? His production through his first season and a half is certainly putting him on the fast track to earning the bust label.
Cowboys Quick Hits
