Cowboys Roundup: Mike McCarthy set up for failure; Mazi Smith bust?

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Thursday, October 24.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy walks into the locker room at halftime at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy walks into the locker room at halftime at MetLife Stadium. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The weekend is rapidly approaching, practice is in full swing, and we're about to learn a lot about what the team is made of when they return to the field against the San Francisco 49ers in primetime.

There are still questions surrounding the health and availability of star defenders Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland, but the team is pushing forward and ready to bounce back.

While we wait to see if any progress has been made for Thursday's practice, let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds.

Was Mike McCarthy set up for failure?

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks at his play chart against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Cowboys front office's failure to add talent in free agency and their seeming lack of interest in improving at the trade deadline is doing Mike McCarthy a disservice. Was he set up for failure? Blogging the Boys takes a look.

Mazi Smith struggles continue

Is it finally time to admit the Cowboys made a mistake in the first round when they selected Mazi Smith out of Michigan? His production through his first season and a half is certainly putting him on the fast track to earning the bust label.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

