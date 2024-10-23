Mike McCarthy reacts to Jerry Jones ripping Cowboys play-calling
The Dallas Cowboys are in full preparation mode for the San Francisco 49ers after spending the bye week reflecting on some of the embarrassing losses at the start of the season.
On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his weekly radio appearance and answered a handful of questions from why the team did not pursue Derrick Henry to providing updates on some of the team's injured stars.
During the appearance, Jones also fired off some unexpected, but honest criticism about head coach Mike McCarthy and the team's offense.
MORE: Jerry Jones reacts to Troy Aikman's criticism of Dallas Cowboys
On Wednesday, McCarthy met with the media before the team hit the field for practice and was asked about Jones' comments which included criticizing the team's play-calling and offensive schemes.
Rather than giving an honest answer and reflecting on his own missteps, McCarthy took the conservative approach and pleaded the fifth to avoid ruffling any feathers.
It would have been nice to see McCarthy give his honest thoughts on what is holding the team back, but he knows that Jerry Jones would immediately hear about his response.
As for the walkthroughs, let's hope the bye week helped the coaching staff come up with a plan to keep things more structured.
Because they will need the quality reps when they take the field against San Francisco, who has defeated Dallas in each of the past three seasons.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
