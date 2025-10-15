Cowboys are getting more than expected from overachieving free agent
The Dallas Cowboys are still receiving a lot of flak for owner Jerry Jones' decision to trade away Micah Parsons just before the start of the season.
While it may end up being one of the worst moves the franchise has ever made, no one can argue that the team didn't make some great moves this offseason.
Arguably, the best decision the team made this offseason was trading for wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens has been everything the front office hoped for and more.
But the move that should get more praise than any other was the team taking a chance on running back Javonte Williams.
Aside from his rookie season, where he rushed for over 900 yards, Williams did not have the numbers that would lead anyone to believe he was destined for bigger things in Dallas.
However, Williams has already rushed for the third-most yards in one season of his career, and we're only six games into the season.
Just two weeks ago, Williams rushed for 135 yards against the New York Jets, and for the moment, it feels like the Cowboys have found the guy to lead the backfield for the future.
Hate on the move of trading a generational talent all you want. But the front office deserves its flowers for some of the other offseason moves that were made.
