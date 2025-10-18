Cowboys Country

Cowboys do secondary shuffle, activate second-year CB to replace Trevon Diggs

The Dallas Cowboys are doing the secondary shuffle once again after Trevon Diggs' sudden absence due to concussion, with a second-year CB making his season debut.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
It wouldn't be the weekend if the Dallas Cowboys weren't busy making last-minute roster changes to make up for a key injury. Ahead of Sunday's Week 7 meeting with the Washington Commanders, it's the secondary shuffle.

Dallas will be without star cornerback Trevon Diggs after a mystery concussion surfaced on Friday, with reports that Diggs suffered an "accident" at his home. Diggs was quickly ruled out for the game.

With Diggs sideline, the already banged-up secondary needs to find some extra bodies, and they did just that with second-year cornerback Caelen Carson, who will be making his season debut.

Carson began the season on injured reserve, but had his 21-day practice window opened at the beginning of this month. With time running out to activate Carson or lose him for the season, the Cowboys have added him to their 53-man roster.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility
For those wondering at home, no, the Cowboys are not rushing Carson back, and this was not a panic move. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys actually planned on activating the 2024 fifth-round pick before the Diggs concussion.

Carson had his ups and downs throughout his rookie campaign, but it's important to get him back on the field to see how he is able to perform.

There's no telling how many reps Carson will receive on Sunday afternoon, but getting him back on the field is step number one on how we can dominate the end game.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

