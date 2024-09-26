NFL Coverage Map, Week 4: What Game Is On In Your Area On Sunday?
Week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 26, with a primetime showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and NFC East rival New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
In other primetime games, the Buffalo Bills look to continue the momentum built in their blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football when they travel to take on reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
To wrap up the week, there is a Monday Night Football doubleheader featuring the Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions.
13 games will take place throughout the day on Sunday.
Of course, unless you have NFL Sunday Ticket, you are stuck watching whatever game is airing in your local market during the Sunday afternoon and evening time slots.
For displaced fans, that can be an issue, but luckily you can plan ahead.
Which game will be airing in your local market and how can you tune in to see your favorite team take the field?
A full breakdown of the Week 4 NFL local coverage can be seen below, via 506 Sports.
NFL Week 4 Coverage Maps
CBS Early Games
CBS Late Games
FOX Single Game
