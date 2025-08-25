Cowboys Country

NFL insider shares same sentiment Cowboys fans have over Micah Parsons drama

The Dallas Cowboys are facing another contract dispute with another star player. However, one NFL reporter believes all will end well.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys fans hold up signs to owner Jerry Jones and defensive end Micah Parsons.
Dallas Cowboys fans hold up signs to owner Jerry Jones and defensive end Micah Parsons. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are once again grabbing all the headlines in another preseason due to a contract dispute with one of their best players.

What started as more of a calm contract negotiation between the franchise and Micah Parsons has now blossomed into a full 24/7 drama surrounding the franchise.

In the Cowboys' preseason finale, Parsons made some headlines by looking like he would rather be anywhere else than on those sidelines.

However, the Cowboys star was quick to shoot that idea down after the game.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

SI's Albert Breer recently shared his thoughts on the dispute in his weekly MMQB column. In his comments, Breer has the same mindset as many Cowboys fans who have seen negotiations go this way in the past.

"I still have a hard time seeing Jones not getting something done with a guy who’s his best player and one of his brightest stars before the start of the season. But this one’s only gotten more passive-aggressive and more personal, so we’ll see what happens," writes Breer.

This dispute is going to end with Parsons securing the biggest contract for a defensive player in NFL history. Those talking about a potential trade, or Parsons sitting out, just need something to get them through this coming week.

Jerry Jones will never let Parsons suit up for another team.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with outside linebacker Micah Parsons.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with outside linebacker Micah Parsons. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images




Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

