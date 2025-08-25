NFL insider shares same sentiment Cowboys fans have over Micah Parsons drama
The Dallas Cowboys are once again grabbing all the headlines in another preseason due to a contract dispute with one of their best players.
What started as more of a calm contract negotiation between the franchise and Micah Parsons has now blossomed into a full 24/7 drama surrounding the franchise.
In the Cowboys' preseason finale, Parsons made some headlines by looking like he would rather be anywhere else than on those sidelines.
However, the Cowboys star was quick to shoot that idea down after the game.
SI's Albert Breer recently shared his thoughts on the dispute in his weekly MMQB column. In his comments, Breer has the same mindset as many Cowboys fans who have seen negotiations go this way in the past.
"I still have a hard time seeing Jones not getting something done with a guy who’s his best player and one of his brightest stars before the start of the season. But this one’s only gotten more passive-aggressive and more personal, so we’ll see what happens," writes Breer.
This dispute is going to end with Parsons securing the biggest contract for a defensive player in NFL history. Those talking about a potential trade, or Parsons sitting out, just need something to get them through this coming week.
Jerry Jones will never let Parsons suit up for another team.
