Cowboys labeled as 'joke' by ESPN analyst as soap opera headlines continue
Less than two weeks until the start of the 2025-26 NFL regular season, the Dallas Cowboys continue to be the talk of the town on morning sports and debate shows. No one loves the Cowboys more than ESPN, so Monday morning, we got our daily dose.
ESPN's Get Up entered into their required Cowboys segment to discuss the never-ending Micah Parsons contract negotiation situation.
It's a mess. Everyone who covers or follows the team knows this. There seems to be know end in sight, at least from what has been shared to the public, so the conversation keeps going in circles.
MORE: Cowboys, Micah Parsons distraction expected to 'hang over' team all year
But, here we are, with Dan Orlovsky, made famous for running out of the back of the endzone for a safety while running away from a sack, once again ripping the Cowboys.
When Dan Orlovsky can roast your franchise with valid points, you have reached a new low.
Unfortunately, Jerry Jones is the owner of America's Team, so this is exactly where he wants the team to be: in the headlines.
MORE: Cowboys roasted by 'King of the Hill' for embarrassing, avoidable 2024 mishap
There's no telling whether a resolution will be reached by the time the Cowboys take the field on Thursday, September 4, against the Philadelphia Eagles, but if there is, there will be a collective sigh of relief from everyone in Cowboys Nation.
Let's just play some football.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53 men
Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale
Cowboys again embarrassed by NFC East rival with competent, aggressive GM
3 players who could be surprise cuts as Cowboys decide on 53-man roster
Cowboys fans fearful beloved rookie RB won't make 53-man roster
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie