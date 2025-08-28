Cowboys are still 'America's Team' with latest NFL franchise valuations
The Dallas Cowboys have long been the team that moves the needle in the NFL. There is a reason the "America's Team" moniker still rings true.
Just this summer, the team has dominated every headline thanks to the debut of a new Netflix docuseries and the drama that has been the contract dispute with Micah Parsons.
Love him or hate him, owner Jerry Jones has made this franchise the biggest franchise in the league. According to Forbes' latest franchise valuations, that sentiment still holds true.
MORE: Micah Parsons, Cowboys contract soap opera 'getting close to resolution,' insider says
The Cowboys are the top team in terms of most valuable teams coming into the 2025 season. The $13 billion value means Jones could buy an awful lot of McDonald's breakfast for the time being.
What's even more impressive is that every team in the NFC East made the top 10. The New York Giants come in at third, as they are valued at $10.1 billion. The Philadelphia Eagles are sixth, coming in at $8.3 billion, and the Washington Commanders round out the top 10 with a value of $7.6 billion.
MORE: Packers' Micah Parsons interest reportedly real, but Cowboys not budging in contract saga
Now, this isn't going to be said just to make the other fanbases in the division mad, but something tells me that the Cowboys, being who they are, have elevated everyone else around them.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season
Micah Parsons' brother has ominous message as Cowboys contract drama amplifies
Packers GM sidesteps question on Cowboys' Micah Parsons speculation
Traeshon Holden laughs off Cowboys Nation's emotional ride from cut to practice squad
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc