Nick Saban endorses Deion Sanders for Cowboys head coaching vacancy
The Dallas Cowboys' search for their 10th head coach in franchise history may be coming to a conclusion in the coming days.
Thus far, Dallas has interviewed four candidates to replace Mike McCarthy, with Kellen Moore, Brian Schottenheimer, Robert Saleh, and Leslie Frazier each completing their meetings with the team over the last few days.
However, there is one notable omission from that list - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. And if you ask legendary college football head coach Nick Saban, Sanders is the man for the job.
“Me and Deion... I want him to get that job,” Saban told The Pivot podcast in a recent appearance. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for Deion Sanders. First, he's a great person, and he's done a great job of marketing the program to create a lot of national interest.
"He's always been successful, whether it was at Jackson State, high school, or now in Colorado. His teams have always been well coached."
To his credit, Saban does have a point.
In just two years with Colorado, Sanders has turned the Buffaloes from one of the worst programs in the nation, into a fringe Big 12 title and College Football Playoff contender.
Before that, he also led Jackson State to a 27-6 record in three seasons, winning two SWAC conference titles in that time. He also was a two-time SWAC Coach of the Year and took home the SI Sportsman of the Year Award in 2023.
Of course, the NFL is a differnet animal than the college game whether it is as a player or a coach. Saban knows that as well as anyone.
That said, if someone with Saban's credentials believes Sanders is ready for the NFL stage, particularly one as big as the Cowboys, we might want to listen.
