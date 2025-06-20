Cowboy Roundup: Offensive and defensive rankings, Dallas youth movement
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Let's finish off the week on a high note.
While we wait to see what the weekend will bring, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
Indulge.
Offensive and defensive rankings
Blogging the Boys takes a look at where the Cowboys offense and defense could rank in the NFL for the 2025 season.
"It's still way too early to predict with any kind of accuracy how the Cowboys will do this season, but that doesn't stop any of us from speculating where they may rank among their peers. There's a chance they could return to being one of the better teams in the league or just as easily be one of the also-rans. It's a wide spectrum that is currently up for debate."
Cowboys youth movement
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at the youth movement in Dallas and how it could pay off.
"As replacements, the Cowboys drafted guard OG Tyler Booker and RB Jaydon Blue, both of whom are just 21 years old, and traded for WR George Pickens, who is only 24 but with three years of experience underneath his belt. If the goal was to get younger, faster, and more athletic, the Cowboys were undoubtedly successful."
Cowboys Quick Hits
