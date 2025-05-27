Cowboys Roundup: The Osa impact, Could surprising rookie win starting job?
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Hopefully, everyone made the most out of the long weekend as we now prepare to finish off May before we turn the calendar to June. That means we'll be one step closer to the start of mandatory minicamp.
The Cowboys still have a handful of OTA sessions coming up before starting minicamp, so we'll get a few more chances to see what the early stages of the Brian Schottenheimer era are looking like.
So far, things have been going well, so let's hope that energy continues.
While we wrap up the month and get back into the swing of things after the holiday, let's check out some of the latest news and buzz making the rounds on social media that we may have missed.
The Osa impact
Blogging the Boys takes a look at why Dallas star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa gives Cowboys Nation a reason to be optimistic.
Could susprising rookie earn starting job?
There is some belief that Cowboys seventh-round pick Jay Toia could eventually find his way into the starting lineup. The Cowboys Wire takes a deeper look at the former UCLA star who could end up topping the depth chart at nose tackle.
