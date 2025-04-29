Cowboy Roundup: Potential depth chart after NFL Draft, Will Amari Cooper sign?
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We're entering the penultimate day of April, the NFL Draft is in the past, and it's only a matter of time until teams around the NFL begin offseason workouts and rookie minicamps.
A lot has been going on and there is still a lot of work that a handful of teams could do, including the Cowboys who continue the possibility of adding a veteran wide receiver.
Jerry and Stephen Jones has been flirting with the issue since the start of free agency, but in typical Cowboys fashion has hesitated to be aggressive with a move.
Will that all change? That's what the fans are hoping for to address the biggest remaining need on the roster.
As we see what the end of April will bring us, let's check out some of the headlines that are making waves around the web and on social media.
Potential depth chart after NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys made several moves during free agency and the NFL Draft to bolster the roster, and Blogging the Boys takes a look at the potential depth chart for the upcoming season.
Will Amari Cooper sign with Dallas?
While Dallas is doing it's due diligence on wide receiver and Amari Cooper has been named an option, Josina Anderson says no agreement between the two is 'imminent.'
