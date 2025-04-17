Cowboy Roundup: Ranking Top 30 NFL Draft visitors, Tyron Smith's favorite play
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are now officially just one week away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and the excitement continues to build.
While next week will be about the future NFL stars, Wednesday was about honoring some of the team's all-time greats, with Tyron Smith officially retiring as a Cowboy after signing a one-day contract.
Another Cowboys legend who was in attendance was recently-retired guard Zack Martin.
WATCH: Tyron Smith's emotional Cowboys retirement press conference
During Smith's retirement press conference, Jerry Jones announced that Smith and Martin will be inducted into the exclusive Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor.
While we don't know exactly know when that will be, let's look at the current state of the franchise and what headlines are making waves around the web and on social media.
Rankings Dallas' Top 30 NFL Draft visitors
The Cowboys Wire broke down the full list of known Top 30 visits for the Cowboys ahead of this year's draft and broke down the rankings of each draft prospect by position.
Tyron Smith's most memorable play
Tyron Smith reflected on his most memorable play during his NFL career, and it was one epic moment between the Cowboys and the division rival New York Giants.
Cowboys Quick Hits
