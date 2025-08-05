First-ever Deion Sanders draft pick making strong push for Cowboys roster spot
Before their first practice of training camp, the Dallas Cowboys added some competition at the defensive end position by signing James Houston IV.
Now in his fourth NFL season, Houston was originally a sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2022. His selection was notable since he came out of Jackson State, where he was coached by Deion Sanders, and was the first player drafted after playing for Coach Prime.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys training camp battles: Positions to watch in Week 1
Houston was impressive as a rookie with eight sacks in just seven games played. His second season was cut short by injury and he split time with the Lions and Cleveland Browns in 2024.
While he hasn’t recaptured the magic he displayed as a rookie, Houston still has the talent to make an impact as a rotational rusher. He’s been proving that throughout Cowboys’ camp, making one play after another.
Houston has also been praised for his work ethic, often being the last player on the field working with coaches.
As impressive as he’s been, making it to the 53-man roster won’t be easy. Dallas is loaded at the position right now. Rookie second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku has been on fire while Sam Williams is also showing up during practices.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys training camp battles: Running back heating up
Houston also has to contend with Marshawn Kneeland, who looks like a different player in his second season.
Veterans Dante Fowler Jr. and Peyton Turner are there as well, making it more challenging for Houston. That said, he’s making a strong case for himself, and it’s going to be tough for Dallas to expose him to waivers if he continues to shine.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 potential Micah Parsons trade destinations as Cowboys relationship sours
Cowboys 53-man roster prediction: Tough cuts happen at RB, WR
Micah Parsons next team odds: Will Dallas Cowboys make shocking trade?
Jerry Jones is clear villain of Micah Parsons contract debacle
Cowboys legend strongly backs Micah Parsons' stunning trade request