Super Bowl champ, 2x All-Pro rips Cowboys' putrid defense, secondary
The Dallas Cowboys' defense has been a significant sore spot for the team through the first three weeks of the season, with a very limited pass rush and a secondary that struggles to cover anyone.
Russell Wilson had the best passing game of his career with 450 passing yards and three touchdowns when the Cowboys hosted the New York Giants, only to get benched for rookie Jaxson Dart a week later.
For the first time in his career, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was not sacked in his team's blowout win over the Cowboys.
No one expected the Cowboys' defense to be elite, but it's worse than anyone could have imagined and the unit continues to take shots in the media. The latest person to rip the Dallas D is Super Bowl champion and former All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib, who called the Cowboys the worst defense in the league.
It may not be easy to hear, but the Cowboys defense deserves the criticism it has been receiving and needs to hear it on repeat for the wake up call it needs -- especially the secondary.
As for Talib helping coach the Cowboys defensive backs, there are currently no plans to shake up the defensive staff, but if nothing changes in the coming weeks, the team needs to consider any and everything to find a solution.
We'll have to see how the Cowboys fare against the Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love in Week 4, with the entire league getting a chance to watch their primetime showdown on Sunday Night Football.
