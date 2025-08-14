Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Super Sam Williams shines, Will Texas homecoming bring success?

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Thursday, August 14.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams celebrates making a sack and a fumble recovery against the Detroit Lions
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams celebrates making a sack and a fumble recovery against the Detroit Lions / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The team's time in Oxnard, California, has come to an end, and it's time to head back to Texas for the remainder of training camp.

The Cowboys will be traveling home in anticipation of Saturday night's primetime showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the NFL preseason at AT&T Stadium.

With just two preseason games remaining, players on the roster bubble will need to shine on Saturday night, so let's hope the coaches open up the playbooks and let players run around the field to get a better feel for how they fit into the schemes.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer watches from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer watches from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Let's also hope that Jerry Jones finally wakes up and makes some progress with Micah Parsons, because the clock is ticking.

While we wait to see what the weekend will be, let's check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves online and around social media.

Super Sam Williams shines

Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams is returning from a season-ending injury suffered in last year's training camp, and he's showing that he's ready to make a splash when he returns to the field. Williams has continuously impressed and made several exciting plays throughout camp.

Home Sweet Home

A general view of the field as flag runners run by after a Dallas Cowboys score against the Detroit Lions
A general view of the field as flag runners run by after a Dallas Cowboys score against the Detroit Lions / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys are returning home for the remainder of training camp and for the team's Week 2 meeting with Baltimore. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the team's homecoming, which will hopefully bring more success than AT&T Stadium brought a year ago.

Cowboys Quick Hits

