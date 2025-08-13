Jerry Jones reveals Micah Parsons contract delay & it'll infuriate Cowboys fans
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up their Oxnard, California, leg of training camp and are preparing to head back to The Star in Frisco, Texas. Unfortunately for superstar defender Micah Parsons, he is heading home without a new deal.
Parsons acted in good faith and showed up to training camp without a deal, but negotiations never progressed. Tensions boiled over after Jerry Jones took a public shot at the standout edge rusher, which led to Parsons requesting a trade from the team.
Despite the trade request, Parsons remained in Oxnard, but nothing ever changed. Parsons has no deal, Jerry Jones has no urgency, and no one has reached out to Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta.
MORE: Jerry Jones' Cowboys soap opera quote is rare glimpse at his honest mindset
Following the final practice in Oxnard, Jones was asked what was stoping him from having conversations with Parsons and Mulugheta. His nonchalant answer is infuriating for anyone hoping the two sides can reach a resolution.
Nothing? There's nothing stopping you from reaching out to your best player's agent to get a deal done? Well, there you go, folks. There is no one to blame for the Parsons debacle but Jerry himself.
MORE: Micah Parsons answers final contract question before leaving Oxnard
It's all turned into a sideshow and kept the team in the headlines... exactly where Jerry Jones wants them to be.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be cut before playing a snap with franchise
Jerry Jones on trading Micah Parsons vs paying Cowboys star risks
Emmitt Smith gives hot take on Jerry Jones' role in Cowboys' Super Bowl drought
Cowboys linked to former 1,000-yard RB in 2026 NFL free agency
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc