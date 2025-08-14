Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons attends birthday bash for Osa Odighizuwa, DeMarvion Overshown

Micah Parsons is still bonding with his teammates, pulling up to a birthday celebration for fellow Dallas Cowboys stars Osa Odighizuwa and DeMarvion Overshown, and presenting a cake.

Josh Sanchez

The relationship between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys front office appears to be at an all-time low, with the two sides having limited contact in contract negotiations since his public trade request earlier this month.

However, that doesn't mean he has stopped spending time or bonding with his teammates.

On Wednesday night, Parsons pulled up to a birthday bash for fellow defensive stars Osa Odighizuwa and DeMarvion Overshown. Odighizuwa turned 27 and Overshown turned 25 on Tuesday.

In a video shared by Odighizuwa's agent, Parsons is seen carrying a cake out to Odighizuwa as he and the group begin serenading the star defensive tackle with their rendition of "Happy Birthday."

This year's birthday is even more special after Odighizuwa inked a new deal before the start of free agency earlier this year. The Cowboys initially planned to use the franchise tag on Odighizuwa, but were ultimately able to reach a deal.

In the end, Odighizuwa signed a four-year, $80 million contract extension with $58 million guaranteed, including a $20 million signing bonus.

Last season, Odighizuwa was a force along the Cowboys defensive line with 47 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

As one of the best in the league at rushing the passer from the interior defensive line, it will be exciting to see how Odighizuwa continues developing in Matt Eberflus' attack defense.

