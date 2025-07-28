Dallas Cowboys second-year LB emerging as training camp star
Throughout the first week of Dallas Cowboys training camp, it’s already been apparent that their new coaching staff, led by Brian Schottenheimer, brings a different vibe than the last regime. Players and coaches are having fun, but they’re also getting the job done.
That’s been especially true with new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who has made huge strides already with his defense. Several players who were considered to be cut candidates have been making plays while returning starters are blossoming under his coaching.
One of the best examples of this is second-year linebacker Marist Liufau. The Notre Dame product recently raved about Eberflus’ system and has shown why he’s so thrilled to work under him.
Liufau has been making one play after another throughout camp, but stood out in run defense when the pads went on. He was also seen directing the traffic when asked to fill in at the MIKE position.
As a rookie, Liufau played in 17 games with nine starts. He recorded 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three pass defenses, and forced two fumbles.
He turned it up a notch when DeMarvion Overshown was lost for the year, getting fans excited about what the future held. That excitement has only grown the more comfortable he’s gotten, leading to even bigger expectations in 2025.
