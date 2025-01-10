Cowboy Roundup: Top CFB Playoff semis prospects, Deuce Vaughn gets love
Good morning, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The week is coming to an end and there is no answer on Mike McCarthy as the expiration of his contract looms, but at least we will all get a Jerry Jones cameo at AT&T Stadium when the Texas Longhorns play the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium tonight in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
You know Jerry loves the brand and airtime, so he will be looking for the cameras.
There are also reports that the Cowboys owner/general manager will be spending time with Micah Parsons for tonight's game, so who wouldn't want to be a fly on the wall for that conversation.
While we wait to see if there are any new developments today, let's take a look around the web to see what headlines are making waves.
Top CFB Playoff Semifinals draft prospects for Cowboys
Several top NFL Draft prospects in the College Football Playoff semifinals could be in play for the Dallas Cowboys, but who should the team take a good look at? Blogging the Boys cooked up some names.
Deuce Vaughn gets praise
Many think Deuce Vaughn is underutilized by the Cowboys, and it could be a huge mistake after a major endorsement from Darren Sproles.
Cowboys Quick Hits
