Cowboy Roundup: Top George Pickens highlights, What's next for Jonathan Mingo?
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's been an eventful week for the team, with the team finally addressing the wide receiver position in a big way. George Pickens is now on his way to Dallas, and CeeDee Lamb has his running mate.
The move had been rumored for weeks leading up to the NFL draft, but it seemed like talks had died down.
Then, out of nowhere, the Jones' made a splash.
It will be interesting to see how the move pays off for Dallas, but there is reason to be excited about the team actually being active.
While we wait to see what moves the team could make next, let's check out some of the headlines making waves around the web and on social media.
George Pickens highlights
The Cowboys are getting a heck of a player in George Pickens, and The Cowboys Wire put together some highlights that will have every fan excited.
What's next for Jonathan Mingo?
Now that the Cowboys have traded for George Pickens, it will be interesting to see what happens with Jonathan Mingo and what his role with the team will be. Blogging the Boys takes a look.
Cowboys Quick Hits
