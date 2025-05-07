Cowboys former All-Pro putting in work for major 2025 comeback
The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 season can be summed up with one word: injuries. The team had key players suffer injuries all season long.
Some of those players were quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, DeMarvion Overshown, and former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs.
RELATED: New Cowboys receiver George Pickens sends a strong message about his contract situation
Diggs appeared in 11 games last season before a knee injury would sideline him the rest of the way, and that's after a 2023 season where Diggs only played two games due to injury.
Now, the two-time Pro Bowler is putting in the work to be prepared for action for the upcoming 2025 season.
Diggs' 2021 season is one that put the former All-Pro corner on the map. In just his second year in the NFL, Diggs led the league in interceptions with 11, which was good enough to be the 14th best total in league history.
However, Diggs has yet to put up numbers like his career-defining since, and injuries have played a major part in that.
RELATED: Top Cowboys hater mocks Dallas following George Pickens trade
The 2025 season will be a major season in the career of Diggs. The Cowboys drafted former East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. in the 2025 NFL Draft, and something tells me the competition will be heated in the defensive secondary this summer.
The former second round pick could be playing for his jump during training camp.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction after rookie minicamp
Cowboys named biggest NFC East offseason loser despite recent optimism
Dallas Cowboys UDFA tight end could be unlikely hidden gem for offense
New Cowboys EDGE gets high praise from staff for embracing coaching