Traeshon Holden's Dallas Cowboys jersey number change made official
Every year, the Dallas Cowboys have a breakout star in training camp and the NFL preseason that fans fall in love this. This year, it was undrafted free agent Traeshon Holden.
Holden had an unorthodox path to the league, but he made the most of it once he got into training camp and quickly established himself as one of the most dynamic playmakers on the roster.
Unfortunately, Dallas is deep at receiver, so he was among the final cuts before the Cowboys set their initial 53-man roster for the 2025-26 regular season.
MORE: Cowboys add promising 2nd-year WR to practice squad, release veteran OT
Fans were in an uproar after Holden was released, but they were happy to learn that the former Oregon Ducks star was back in Dallas as a member of the practice squad.
Now that Holden is back with the Cowboys, it was time to settle on a new jersey number.
During training camp and the preseason, Holden rocked the No. 7, sharing his number with All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs. During the preseason, that's fine.
MORE: Cowboys land explosive EDGE, RB in 3-round mock post-Micah Parsons trade
Entering the regular season, that's a no-go, so Holden had to pick a new number.
After initially teasing the change on social media, it is now official that Holden will be wearing the No. 80 for his rookie campaign.
Dallas Cowboys great Tony Hill, who won Super Bowl XII, and two-time Super Bowl champion Alvin Harper also wore the No. 80 jersey during their tenures with America's Team, so hopefully it will bring some luck for Holden as well.
During his final year in college, Holden recorded 45 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 16 yards per reception, with an 83.3 percent catch rate. Throughout his career, Holden hauled in 128 passes for 1,740 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Now, fans will be hoping he gets the opportunity to make an impact on the field during his rookie season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' unofficial depth chart for Week 1 of 2025 NFL season vs Eagles
Micah Parsons' salary after taxes still tops Dallas Cowboys' best offer
Cowboys scouts eye Georgia Bulldogs' top draft prospects in Week 1
Micah Parsons sends heartfelt messages to former Cowboys teammates after trade
Dallas Cowboys legend, anchor of 'Doomsday Defense' dies at 84
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc