Cowboys add promising 2nd-year WR to practice squad, release veteran OT
The Dallas Cowboys continue to stay busy with their roster gymnastics ahead of the 2025-26 NFL regular season opener in a matter of days. On Saturday, the team made two roster moves on the practice squad.
After he cleared waivers, the Cowboys re-signed second-year wide receiver Ryan Flournoy, a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, to the practice squad.
Flournoy was waived from the 53-man roster amid the Micah Parsons trade chaos. He had initially made the 53-man squad because of his standout performance on special teams throughout the preseason.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer: 'Nothing's changed' for Cowboys post-Micah Parsons trade
In a corresponding move, the Cowboys released veteran offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles.
Charles, who won a national championship during his college career at LSU, has had a tumultuous professional career. After dealing with injuries during his time with the Washington Commanders, Charles signed with the Tennessee Titans in 2024.
However, he unexpectedly retired after being named a starter at the start of training camp. Earlier this year, Charles came out of retirement, was released by the Titans, and then signed in Dallas.
Flournoy, meanwhile, could soon hear his name called back to the active roster, because the Cowboys currently have just four receivers on the roster: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert, and KaVontae Turpin.
The Cowboys open the 2025 regular season on Thursday, September 4, against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
