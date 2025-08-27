Traeshon Holden gets Cowboys jersey number change after practice squad reunion
Dallas Cowboys fans were on an emotional rollercoaster over the past 24 hours, following the news that undrafted free agent wide receiver Traeshon Holden was waived amid a flurry of transactions en route to the 53-man roster.
On Wednesday afternoon, shortly after clearing waivers, it was announced that the fan favorite training camp star would be returning to Dallas as a member of the practice squad.
Shortly after the news was announced, Holden took to social media to share a message that indicates another change is coming.
Holden tweeted out, "80 ball," which appeared to indicate he will be claiming the No. 80 for his rookie season.
Throughout training camp and the preseason, Holden was rocking the No. 7 jersey on the field. Of course, All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs proudly wears the number. And while players can duplicate numbers in camp, that's a no-go for the regular season.
Dallas Cowboys great Tony Hill, who won Super Bowl XII, and two-time Super Bowl champion Alvin Harper also wore the No. 80 jersey during the tenures with America's Team, so hopefully it will bring some luck for Holden as well.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound pass catcher's unorthodox journey to the NFL began when he started his college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide before transferring to the Oregon Ducks, playing under Cowboys wide receivers coach Junior Adams.
During his final year in college, Holden recorded 45 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 16 yards per reception, with an 83.3 percent catch rate. Throughout his career, Holden hauled in 128 passes for 1,740 yards and 18 touchdowns. Now, we ring in the 80 Era.
