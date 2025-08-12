Cowboy Roundup: Training camp star's uphill roster battle, Walk down memory lane
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We didn't get to see the players take the field as they enjoyed a day off while Jerry Jones and some of the team's icons hit the blue carpet at The Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles, California, to promote the upcoming Netflix docuseries America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys.
The docuseries will premiere on Tuesday, August 19, and while Jerry is on a promotional tour, let's hope he generates some extra headlines by finally signing Micah Parsons. Let's give everyone in Cowboys Nation something to celebrate.
According to those who were in attendance, the docuseries is an homage to the Cowboys dynasty of the 1990s after Jones took a risk in buying the team.
As for the actual team of today, it will return to the practice field on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, before breaking camp to head home to Frisco ahead of a Week 2 preseason showdown against the Baltimore Ravens.
While we wait to see what the rest of the week brings for Cowboys Nation, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines generating buzz and headlines online.
Training camp star's uphill roster battle
Dallas is deep at wide receiver which means there will be some difficult roster cuts in the coming weeks. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the uphill roster battle for undrafted free agent Traeshon Holden despite shining in training camp and the preseason.
Walk down memory lane
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was reminiscing about the glory days of old during the blue carpet premiere for the upcoming Cowboys docuseries on Netflix. Jones discussed what he's learned along the way.
Cowboys Quick Hits
