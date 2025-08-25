Cowboys Country

Trevon Diggs continues shocking ahead-of-schedule return from knee injury

Trevon Diggs returned to the practice field for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. After practice, Diggs revealed a timetable for his return to play.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and his teammates react after an interception.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and his teammates react after an interception. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field on Monday as the team begins preparations for the start of the regular season.

In order for the Cowboys to stand a chance in the now stacked NFC East, the team is going to have to get some luck on its side in the injury department.

MORE: 4 Cowboys cut candidates team must hope clear waiver wire for practice squad

On Monday, the team got just that with several returns to the practice field. Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton made his return, but the biggest news may be the return of cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Diggs' 2024 season was cut short after a knee injury. On Sunday, it was reported that Diggs would be removed from the PUP list, then fans got a glimpse of him in action for the first time this season during Monday's practice.

After practice, Diggs spoke to the media on a potential return to game action and if that would happen in Week 1.

MORE: Jaydon Blue returns to Cowboys practice after leaving preseason finale with injury

“Physically, I don’t have any limitations. It’s really just ramping up the conditioning part, getting back to football speed, getting back to in-game speed. That’s pretty much it,” Diggs told Jon Machota of The Athletic.

The two-time Pro Bowler did not rule out a return in Week 1. Having Diggs back on the field to open the season would be huge for the Cowboys' defense.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53 men

Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale

Cowboys again embarrassed by NFC East rival with competent, aggressive GM

3 players who could be surprise cuts as Cowboys decide on 53-man roster

Cowboys fans fearful beloved rookie RB won't make 53-man roster

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie 

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News