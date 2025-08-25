Trevon Diggs continues shocking ahead-of-schedule return from knee injury
The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field on Monday as the team begins preparations for the start of the regular season.
In order for the Cowboys to stand a chance in the now stacked NFC East, the team is going to have to get some luck on its side in the injury department.
On Monday, the team got just that with several returns to the practice field. Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton made his return, but the biggest news may be the return of cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Diggs' 2024 season was cut short after a knee injury. On Sunday, it was reported that Diggs would be removed from the PUP list, then fans got a glimpse of him in action for the first time this season during Monday's practice.
After practice, Diggs spoke to the media on a potential return to game action and if that would happen in Week 1.
“Physically, I don’t have any limitations. It’s really just ramping up the conditioning part, getting back to football speed, getting back to in-game speed. That’s pretty much it,” Diggs told Jon Machota of The Athletic.
The two-time Pro Bowler did not rule out a return in Week 1. Having Diggs back on the field to open the season would be huge for the Cowboys' defense.
