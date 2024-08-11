Trey Lance will face mountains of pressure in first preseason game with Cowboys
It's an exciting day to be a Dallas Cowboys fan, as the team will meet the Los Angeles Rams in their first preseason game of the season.
While many are excited to see how the rookies will fare in their first NFL action, backup quarterback Trey Lance will take a lot of the focus as well.
Lance, who was once a top 3 pick in the NFL Draft, is looking to resurrect his career.
A hot start in the preseason could do just that.
One could argue that Lance never had a fair shot at being the guy during his time with the San Francisco 49ers. A myriad of injuries cost the North Dakota State legend any chance of having a fair shake of learning the game at the NFL level.
However, one could also say that even with injuries, talent would always prevail and that if he were talented enough, he would still be with the 49ers.
Lance has a lot to prove and a lot of work to do in order to make those doubters eat crow. However, the best place for him to be is where he can learn and not have to be thrown out on the field immediately.
Now, it is up to Lance to show how he has grown as a quarterback.
