Cowboy Roundup: Updated NFC East standings, Why did Jerry Jones dodge media?
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's time to officially turn the page to Week 7 of the 2025-26 NFL season following the Monday Night Football doubleheader.
While the Cowboys were at home licking their wounds from Sunday afternoon's loss, it was actually a good night for Dallas.
The Chicago Bears were able to take down the Washington Commanders, which kept the Cowboys in the thick of the NFC East race.
Now, the team turns its attention to the Commanders in less than one week to return to the win column and regain momentum in October.
While we wait to see what the remainder of the week brings for Dallas ahead of Week 7, let's check out some of the news and headlines making waves online that we may have missed.
Updated NFC East standings
Team
Record
Philadelphia Eagles
4-2
Washington Commanders
3-3
Dallas Cowboys
2-3-1
New York Giants
2-4
The NFC East remains wide open after Week 6, with the Commanders' loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football setting up a crucial Sunday showdown in the division. The Week 7 clash between Dallas and Washington will be for second place, so it's a great opportunity for Dallas to bounce back in a big way.
Why didn't Jerry Jones talk to media after loss?
Following Dallas' disappointing loss to the Panthers, Jerry Jones dodged the media and did not speak. He is generally the first to share his thoughts, but he appeared to have other things on his mind.
The DLLS Sports crew shared its thoughts on why Jerry may have avoided speaking, from potential embarrassment, not wanting to be held accountable for the team's failures, or discussions about Matt Eberflus' future with the team.
