Cowboy Roundup: What to expect vs Panthers, Madden simulation & prediction
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to game day, and it's time to see whether the Cowboys will be able to overcome the string of injuries for a second straight week as the NFL season rolls on.
Dallas will once again be down several key starters, but they have a favorable matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
If the team can begin to put together a winning streak, it will be interesting to see what Brian Schottenheimer's squad will be able to accomplish once they are back to full strength.
While we wait to see what the day brings, let's check out some of the news and headlines making waves online that we may have missed.
What to expect vs Panthers
InsideTheStar.com is taking a look at what Cowboys fans should expect against the Panthers on Sunday.
"The news came yesterday that Miles Sanders is now out for the season with injury, and that Blue is being elevated, likely for the remainder of the 2025 season, to the RB2 role. The front office won’t stop singing his praises, and for good reason. We haven’t seen it on the field yet, but his game-breaking speed and explosiveness bring an element to the Dallas running game that could unlock Javonte Williams even more."
Madden simulation & prediction
Blogging the Boys continues its Madden simulations, and they have been perfect so far this season, so let's see if the streak can continue with another Dallas win.
